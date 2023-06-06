AVN 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
Jun 06, 2023
Pakistan

Significant quantity of smuggled cigarettes, Sheesha seized

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi on Monday seized a significant quantity of smuggled cigarettes, Sheesha flavour, vape flavour, cigars, and cigar filters valued at Rs 27.12 million in four separate raids.

This operation aligns with the policy set forth by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to prevent the smuggling of various products into the country.

The confiscated items included a wide assortment of cigarette brands, such as Royal, Business, Camel, Mond, and Pine, totaling 691,060 sticks. Additionally, a substantial quantity of Sheesha flavour, vape flavour, cigars, and cigar filters was also seized from four different locations within Karachi.

The value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 27.12 million. The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement in Karachi has been actively working to combat the smuggling of contraband items as the trade of smuggled cigarettes and other tobacco-related items not only poses a significant threat to public health but also results in substantial revenue losses for the government.

FBR smuggled cigarettes Sheesha flavour vape flavour cigars

