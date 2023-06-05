AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
BAFL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.46%)
DGKC 53.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
EPCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
HUBC 69.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
NETSOL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.32%)
OGDC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.91%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 61.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (6.14%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.38 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (6.45%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.4%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
TRG 95.07 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.35%)
UNITY 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 34.9 (0.85%)
BR30 14,403 Increased By 325.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 315 (0.76%)
KSE30 14,798 Increased By 134.3 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in black on rising oil prices, Fed rate pause optimism

Reuters Published June 5, 2023
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday on optimism the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes this month, while rising oil prices cheered investors.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services advancing 2% and oil giant Saudi Aramco finishing 1.2% higher.

Prices of crude — a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets — rose by more than $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day from July to counter macroeconomic headwinds.

Meanwhile, the kingdom intends to offer several sports clubs for privatisation starting in the fourth quarter, state news agency SPA said on Monday, breathing new life into a plan that forms part of an ambitious economic agenda to reduce reliance on oil.

Dubai’s main share index closed 1.4% higher, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority climbing 6.4%.

Most Gulf markets gain after US debt deal, job data

New business activity, driven largely by domestic demand, continued to support non-oil business activity in the United Arab Emirates in May, a survey showed, although the pace of growth eased from the previous month.

In Qatar, the index added 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank gaining 1.4%.

The Abu Dhabi index, however, bucked the trend, falling 0.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.6%, hit by a 0.4% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank.

Non-oil private sector activity in Egypt contracted for the 30th straight month in May, weighed down by continued high inflation and weak demand, a survey showed on Monday.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.6% to 11,294
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.3% to 9,376
 DUBAI           gained 1.4% to 3,653
 QATAR           added 0.4% to 10,435
 EGYPT           lost 0.6% to 17,346
 BAHRAIN         was flat at 1,955
 OMAN            lost 0.2% to 4,655
 KUWAIT          advanced 1% to 7,649
=======================================
Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets in black on rising oil prices, Fed rate pause optimism

PM Shehbaz says ‘very hopeful’ deal will be reached with IMF in June

PPP nominates Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

Pakistan, Iraq sign two MoUs during FM Bilawal’s maiden visit

Public welfare, business-friendly policies focus of budget: PM Shehbaz

Inter-bank market: rupee falls, settles at 286.19 against US dollar

Open market: US dollar back to Rs305-310 level

KSE-100 rises 0.76% on budget optimism

IATA says blocked airline funds by countries including Pakistan threaten connectivity

Pakistan committed to its human rights obligations: PM Shehbaz

US and India agree defence industry cooperation plan

Read more stories