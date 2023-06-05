AVN 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.39%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
DGKC 53.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.1%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.94 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.13%)
OGDC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.85%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.57%)
PRL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.52%)
TELE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.07%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,241 Increased By 163.6 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,576 Increased By 222.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 14,750 Increased By 86.1 (0.59%)
Turkish lira slides past 21 per dollar after appointment of finance minister

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 09:08am
SINGAPORE: Turkiye lira slid almost 1% on Monday to weaken past 21 per dollar, in a shaky initial reaction to the appointment of highly-regarded Mehmet Simsek as finance minister.

The lira hit 21.1 to the dollar in thin trade during the Asian daytime, not far above a record low of 21.8 made last week.

Turkish lira trades near record low against dollar 89

Simsek won markets’ confidence during terms as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018 said on Sunday the country has no choice but to return to “rational ground”.

Turkiye lira Mehmet Simsek

