AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.74%)
DGKC 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.59%)
OGDC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.38%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.79%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.05%)
TRG 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.2 (0.68%)
BR30 14,222 Increased By 144.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,569 Increased By 216.5 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,750 Increased By 86.2 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia central bank sees rupiah strengthening further

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 09:05am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank governor, Perry Warjiyo, reiterated on Monday that he expected the rupiah’s exchange rate against the US dollar to strengthen going forward and reflect improving fundamentals.

The governor told a parliamentary hearing that Bank Indonesia is committed to maintaining exchange rate stability and it will work with the finance ministry to ensure the bond market is also stable.

Indonesia central bank sees rupiah strengthening in 2024

The rupiah was trading 0.75% up from its previous close last week against the US dollar at 0400 GMT.

Perry Warjiyo Indonesia’s central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia central bank sees rupiah strengthening further

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories