Indonesia central bank sees rupiah strengthening further

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank governor, Perry Warjiyo, reiterated on Monday that he expected the rupiah’s exchange rate against the US dollar to strengthen going forward and reflect improving fundamentals.

The governor told a parliamentary hearing that Bank Indonesia is committed to maintaining exchange rate stability and it will work with the finance ministry to ensure the bond market is also stable.

Indonesia central bank sees rupiah strengthening in 2024

The rupiah was trading 0.75% up from its previous close last week against the US dollar at 0400 GMT.