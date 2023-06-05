AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.74%)
DGKC 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
EPCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.59%)
OGDC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.38%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.79%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.05%)
TRG 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.2 (0.68%)
BR30 14,222 Increased By 144.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,569 Increased By 216.5 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,750 Increased By 86.2 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Influential political, tribal figures set to join PPP: Bacha

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of State for Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that numerous influential political leaders and tribal elders will join PPP soon.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PPP stalwart said that future belongs to their party and said that the province will be made a fortress of the party and next chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be a ‘jiyala’.

He said that the PTI government had proved worst government in the history of the country and incompetency of it played havoc with both the country and its economy. He said that next elections would be held on time.

He said that PPP is popular political party and its popularity graph had never declined. He said that during the period of last 55 years, the PPP leadership had faced challenges with bravery. He said that now the party is fully focused on KP and will not repeat the mistake of past.

He said that PPP is emerging as top popular party of the province as it wants peace and socio-economic uplift through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to address the sense of deprivation of the people. He said that since last 13 years, PPP has played the role of opposition and now it is once again becoming an effective and organized political force of the province.

He recalled that when PPP assumed the reigns of powers in 2008, the government was even not in position to pay salaries to employees, but it still gave National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, gave social security programme like Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for destitute women and also guaranteed provincial autonomy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP PTI Government BISP NFC Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha

Comments

1000 characters

Influential political, tribal figures set to join PPP: Bacha

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories