Influential political, tribal figures set to join PPP: Bacha

PESHAWAR: Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of State for Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that numerous influential political leaders and tribal elders will join PPP soon.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PPP stalwart said that future belongs to their party and said that the province will be made a fortress of the party and next chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be a ‘jiyala’.

He said that the PTI government had proved worst government in the history of the country and incompetency of it played havoc with both the country and its economy. He said that next elections would be held on time.

He said that PPP is popular political party and its popularity graph had never declined. He said that during the period of last 55 years, the PPP leadership had faced challenges with bravery. He said that now the party is fully focused on KP and will not repeat the mistake of past.

He said that PPP is emerging as top popular party of the province as it wants peace and socio-economic uplift through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to address the sense of deprivation of the people. He said that since last 13 years, PPP has played the role of opposition and now it is once again becoming an effective and organized political force of the province.

He recalled that when PPP assumed the reigns of powers in 2008, the government was even not in position to pay salaries to employees, but it still gave National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, gave social security programme like Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for destitute women and also guaranteed provincial autonomy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023