‘Yasmin Rashid case’ Punjab police to approach LHC

LAHORE: The Punjab police decided to approach the high court against a Lahore anti-terrorism court’s order to discharge PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in a case pertaining to vandalism at the Lahore Corps Commander’s Residence on May 9.

While addressing a press conference at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Sunday, Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar said various Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders including Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were involved in the riots that occurred on May 9.

He further said the memoirs of martyrs were desecrated mentioning the miscreants attacked sensitive security installation that was even not attacked by the enemy country.

He claimed that the May 9 attacks were pre-planned with various PTI leaders masterminding the riots including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Hammad Azhar whose call recordings were also present.

He maintained that in the GHQ case, 88 calls were linked to the leadership adding record of each call was present mentioning 215 calls were made in Zaman Park before the May 9 mayhem.

He claimed that Dr Yasmin and other leaders were also involved in the Jinnah House attack adding that all the evidence would be presented in the courts while saying hatred against state institutions was spread through social media.

The police chief added law has taken its course as out of 708 arrested miscreants, 125 have been produced in court while mentioning that WhatsApp group of 170 people have also been identified and 17 arrested miscreants belong to WhatsApp group.

