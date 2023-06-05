AVN 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
BAFL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.74%)
DGKC 53.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
EPCL 42.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.67%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.59%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 59.43 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.45%)
PRL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.76 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.93%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.4 (0.69%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 145.8 (1.04%)
KSE100 41,572 Increased By 218.9 (0.53%)
KSE30 14,749 Increased By 85.3 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St rises after jobs data; debt default averted

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US stock indexes rose on Friday after jobs data showed a moderation in wage growth, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will skip hiking rates this month, while investors cheered the country averting a catastrophic debt default.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index touched its highest intraday level in over 13 months and headed for its sixth straight week of gains, its best streak since January 2020.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report showed unemployment rate at 3.7% in May against a forecast of 3.5%, while average hourly earnings were at 0.3%, down from 0.4% in April, highlighting a cooling in wage inflation.

“This is a reflection of a labor market that, while still robust, is softening gently, not rapidly. That’s exactly what the Fed would like to see,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth in New York.

The data brought relief to investors who now expect the Fed to skip an interest rate hike this month for the first time since starting its aggressive policy tightening more than a year ago.

But the data also showed non-farm payrolls increased by 339,000 jobs vs. expectations of 190,000 additions.

Steve Wyett, chief investment strategist at BOK Financial, said the report is enough to allow the Fed to skip rate hikes, but “they’re (Fed) not seeing the type of weakness where they could even think about beginning to ease on interest rates at any point.” Fed funds futures trading showed an over 70% probability that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its June 13-14 policy meeting.

Markets now await more signs of slowing inflation from consumer and producer prices data later this month.

Also lifting the mood, the Senate passed a bill late on Thursday to lift the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, avoiding a catastrophic, first-ever default.

The CBOE volatility index fell to its lowest since November 2021, down 0.8 point at 14.8 points.

At 12:36 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 625.87 points, or 1.89%, at 33,687.44, the S&P 500 was up 58.00 points, or 1.37%, at 4,279.02, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 131.41 points, or 1.00%, at 13,232.40.

Amazon.com Inc gained 1.6% after a report that the company is in talks with telecom operators to offer low-cost mobile services in the United States.

The S&P 500 communication services index edged up 0.2% while the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector, housing Amazon, soared 2.3%.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors traded higher, with a nearly 3% jump in materials leading gains after a report said China is mulling new measures to support the property market.

The S&P 500 industrials sector rose 2.8%, while Dow heavyweight Caterpillar gained 7.7%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.79-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58

new highs and 32 new lows.

Wall Street NASDAQ US stock indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St rises after jobs data; debt default averted

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories