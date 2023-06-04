AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe targets Ligue 1 scoring record with PSG next season

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2023 10:16am
Follow us

Kylian Mbappe said he has his eyes set on the Ligue 1 record for finishing top scorer in six consecutive seasons next year after he equalled the record for five straight Golden Boot awards set by Jean-Pierre Papin.

Mbappe scored his 29th league goal of the season in PSG’s final game on Saturday, a 3-2 defeat by Clermont, to finish top of the Ligue 1 scoring charts yet again.

The Frenchman was earlier named Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth time in a row last week.

The 24-year-old has finished top scorer in the league every year since his move to PSG was made permanent in 2018, sharing the Golden Boot with AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder in 2019-20.

Record-breaking Mbappe determined to carry PSG past Bayern

“My top scorer award? I’m very happy. We’ve won the championship. I’m still top scorer and top player. So that’s great,” said Mbappe, who is also PSG’s all-time top scorer. “It’s true that it was at the end of the season, when we’d won the title, that it was a personal goal and I’ve achieved it.

“I’m going down in history and I’m happy. But I still have next year to beat Jean-Pierre Papin.”

Three other players have won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot five times but Papin was the first player to win it five times in a row between 1987 and 1992 when he was with Olympique de Marseille.

After vowing to honour his PSG contract, Mbappe’s words are another clear indication that he will stay amid rumours of interest from Real Madrid, a club that has courted him in the past but failed to land the French forward.

Mbappe signed a contract extension with PSG until 2025 last year, but Sky Sports reported it was only a two-year deal with a player option for a third year - which means Mbappe will be entering the final year of his contract next season.

Kylian Mbappe

Comments

1000 characters

Mbappe targets Ligue 1 scoring record with PSG next season

Economic slide arrested, Dar tells businesses

Tax relief measures to facilitate exporters: Dar

Advance tax on cos’ reserves: RRMC’s proposal dropped on corporate sector’s deep concerns

OPEC+ weighs fresh production cuts to rein in weak prices

World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore

Families, rescuers search for victims of India’s worst train crash in decades

PM urges Turkish businesspeople to invest

Gwadar district declared ‘tax-free zone’

IR Common Pool Fund-2023: FBR to make contribution from rewards to diligent taxmen

14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs

Read more stories