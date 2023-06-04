AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
Ex-AJK premier, Tareen discuss situation

NNI Published 04 Jun, 2023 03:35am
LAHORE: Amid political activities ongoing in Lahore, former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas had a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the future political scenario. Both the leaders hold meeting at Tareen’s office in Lahore and discussed the current political situation of the country. The discussion also focused on the formation of a new political party. Tanveer Ilyas discussed the future of politics with the Tareen group.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Aon Chaudhry, Faisal Hayat Jiwana and Ajmal Cheema of Tareen Group also joined the meeting.

Later, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas while talking to media, said that a good news was on the way for PTI members looking for a position of leadership in other parties. “You will hear good news in days to come. Our understanding with Jahangir Tareen is that we will move forward together,” he said.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has vowed to stand by Jahangir Tareen in every thick and thin.

He also talked about his cordial relations with Jahangir Tareen, adding there is a good understanding with the veteran politician.

He said several meetings had been held in the last few days. Mr Ilyas said he also had meetings with Chaudhry Shujaat and Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

Responding to a question, Tanveer Ilyas said work was underway regarding the formation of a new party. “There will be no separate group and all people will be together in one place,” he added.

