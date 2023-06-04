AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Pakistan

‘Enhanced quotas await top performers’

NNI Published 04 Jun, 2023 03:35am
MAKKAH MUKARMA: The catering companies and hotels serving Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will be rewarded for their exceptional performance, including the provision of enhanced building capacity and food quotas, Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro said.

Talking to the intending hujjaj at a welcome reception here Saturday, he highlighted the significance of maintaining accountability and upholding high standards throughout the pilgrimage experience. He further emphasized that under-performing entities would be subjected to penalties as a means to ensure their responsibility.

The DG expressed the commitment to exert utmost efforts in providing optimal facilities and constructing top-quality buildings for the hujjaj.

During the stay in Makkah and Madinah, he acknowledged the possibility of encountering minor issues and assured that Moavineen e hujjaj, stationed at each building, were available to address and resolve any problems faced by the intending hujjaj.

The Director General conducted personal visits to the dining halls, where he sampled the food and expressed contentment with the quality that was being offered.

Sajjad Yoldrim, the Director of Moavineen e hujjaj at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, informed the Director General that a total of 26 Moavineen e hujjaj have been deployed to 13 kitchens in Makkah Mukarma. These dedicated personnel work 12-hour shifts to monitor and maintain the quality of food served to the pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia hajj Hajj 2023 Abdul Wahab Soomro

