Federal capital: no let-up in crimes

ISLAMABAD: Despite strict security arrangements and constant police patrolling in the federal capital, incidents of different kinds of crimes including armed robbery, burglary, snatching at gunpoint, and carjacking were reported to the city’s police stations during the last week, in which, citizens lost valuables worth millions. According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 122 cases of various kinds of crime were registered in the 27 police stations of the city during the last week, over 14 incidents of armed robbery, and burglary were reported to police while car lifters stole over 80 vehicles from the jurisdictions of different police stations.

Similarly, in the last week, 36 incidents of snatching of mobile phones and cash were reported in the federal capital. In the same period, auto theft gangs remained active in the city as they stole or snatched 69 motorbikes and 12 cars from different vicinities.

During the last week, auto thieves stole 14 bikes and two cars from the limits of the Industrial Area police station, eight motorbikes and two cars from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station as well as seven motorbikes and two cars from the limits of the Karachi Company police station. Furthermore, auto thieves stole five motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Noon Police Station, four bikes from the limits of Humak police station, and three motorbikes from the limits of Lohi Bher police station.

In the same period, criminals remain active in the limits of the Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Aabpara, Noon, Sabzi Mandi, Golra, Ramna, and Kohsar police stations.

During the last week, auto thieves stole 16 vehicles and robbers snatched a mobile and looted a house in the limits of the Industrial Area police station. Armed snatchers remained active in the limits of Karachi Company police station during the last week, as they snatched eight mobile phones and robbers stole a laptop as well as auto thieves stole nine vehicles from the limits of the same police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023