Urban properties: Sindh LG to collect taxes

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2023 03:35am
KARACHI: Additional Chief Secretary Local Government of Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has said that obstacles and hurdles in Sindh urban property tax collection process should be removed immediately, taxes due on industrial, residential and commercial properties should be collected in any case the strictest action should be initiated against the defaulters who are ignoring the official notices.

These views were expressed by him during the meeting in which Director of Property Tax Shabana Parvez, representatives of Pakistan Postal Services and Other concerned officers were present.

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, it was decided to take decisive action against those property tax defaulters are stubborn despite several notices and reminders and not paying their liabilities. The ACS LG directed that strictest action should be initiated against the obstinate defaulters and the names and property details of such will be circulated via print, electronic and social media forums. In the second phase the confiscation and auction of these properties may be implemented as per the law. Syed Najam Ahmad Shah ordered that vigilance teams should be formed to monitor the entire tax collection process and the computer generated tax challans shall be sent to the correct addresses only. The ACS LG stated that strict action will be taken against the officers who will be found in any kind of corruption or irregularities.

Under the Sindh Urban Immovable Property Tax Act, 1958, property tax is applicable on all residential, commercial and industrial properties located in urban areas. Property tax is applicable on rented property, irrespective of area.

