AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE canola futures rise

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2023 03:35am
Follow us

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Friday for a second straight session, pulled higher by big gains for rival vegetable oils, palm and soyoil.

Canola’s gains lagged other commodities because of spreads, where traders buy soybeans and sell canola and make profits on the difference, a trader said.

June weather conditions are now in focus, with most of the Canadian crop planted. Most-active November canola gained $3.90 to settle at $637.60 per tonne. July-November canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 7,356 times. US corn and soybean futures rose on bargain-buying following this week’s multi-month lows and due to dryness in the Midwest crop belt. Euronext August rapeseed futures also climbed. On Thursday, ICE canola futures rose, ending a three-day losing streak, lifted by strength in crude and soyabean oil. Canola’s gains lagged those of soyabeans and soyaoil, due to limited demand from Canadian exporters and crushers, a trader said.

Canadian farmers may have increased canola sales to commercial buyers recently over fears that prices would continue their downward trend, adding further pressure on the market, a second trader said.

Most-active November canola gained $8.90 to settle at $633.70 per tonne.

July-November canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 9,884 times. In the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, 89% of the overall crop has been planted, slightly behind the five-year average of 92%, the provincial government said.

canola canola market canola crop

Comments

1000 characters

ICE canola futures rise

Economic slide arrested, Dar tells businesses

Tax relief measures to facilitate exporters: Dar

Advance tax on cos’ reserves: RRMC’s proposal dropped on corporate sector’s deep concerns

OPEC+ weighs fresh production cuts to rein in weak prices

World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore

Families, rescuers search for victims of India’s worst train crash in decades

PM urges Turkish businesspeople to invest

Gwadar district declared ‘tax-free zone’

IR Common Pool Fund-2023: FBR to make contribution from rewards to diligent taxmen

14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs

Read more stories