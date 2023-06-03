AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
Iran says to form naval alliance with Gulf states including Pakistan, India to ensure regional stability

Reuters Published June 3, 2023
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Iran’s navy commander said his country and Saudi Arabia, as well as three other Gulf states, plan to form a naval alliance that will also include Pakistan and India, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

“The countries of the region have today realized that only cooperation with each other brings security to the area,” Iran’s navy commander Shahram Irani was quoted as saying.

He did not elaborate on the shape of the alliance that he said would be formed soon.

Iran has recently been trying to mend its strained ties with several Gulf Arab states.

Pakistan navy to host 50 nations in maritime exercises from Feb 10

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran ended seven years of hostility under a China-mediated deal, stressing the need for regional stability and economic cooperation.

Naval commander Irani said the states that will take part in the alliance also include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan, and India.

Saudi Arabia’s rapprochement with Iran has frustrated Israel’s efforts to isolate Iran diplomatically.

Iran Guards warn EU terror label would be ‘mistake’

The UAE, which was the first Gulf Arab country to sign a normalization agreement with Israel in 2020, resumed formal relations with Iran last year.

Bahrain and Morocco later joined the UAE in establishing ties with Israel.

Pakistan gulf states Iran navy naval alliance

Comments

1000 characters
Love Your Country Jun 03, 2023 03:15pm
Wonderful idea - will close the door for 'outside' panga...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 03, 2023 03:25pm
Yup. A bunch of failed states. One sanctioned. One to default and balkanize...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Manek Jun 04, 2023 12:52am
Long live Iran. The land of Kings
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
test Jun 04, 2023 06:48am
Good! Let's kick those jewnited and zionited snakes of americans out of this region and take back the control of the region collectively and peacefully with unity.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

