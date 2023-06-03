AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
China objects to NATO labelling it a ‘threat’

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2023 12:04pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
SHANGHAI: China “strongly opposes” NATO repeatedly labelling it a threat, China’s embassy to Norway said on Saturday, referring to remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a recent visit to the Scandinavian country.

“China urges NATO to stop stirring up regional conflicts and creating divisions and unrest,” the embassy said in a statement.

Stoltenberg had accused China of threatening neighbouring countries and suppressing countries that do not comply with it, according to the embassy release.

Denmark’s tough lady in play as new NATO chief ahead of White House visit

“NATO claims to be a regional and defensive organisation, but certain members of NATO constantly extend beyond traditional defence regions, frequently establishing close military contacts with countries in the Asia-Pacific, which results in escalating tensions,” it said.

“It is clear to the international community who the real threat to regional and global peace is.”

