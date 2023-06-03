AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

Mushtaq Ghumman Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 09:34am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Friday again accused the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) of “tailoring” prequalification criteria and tender documents of $700 million 765-KV double circuit Dasu transmission line in connivance with the beneficial companies and World Bank representative.

Senator Saifullah Abro, the committee Chairman also hinted that he would write a letter to World Bank Pakistan Mission on behalf of the Committee members aimed at pointing out wrongdoings in the contracts awarded to consultants and contractors as neither the consultants or contractors meet the criteria prepared by NTDC itself.

“The contract was manipulated by NTDC, contractor Chinese firm Sinohydro, and consultants GOPA Intec,” Chairman Standing Committee said, adding that if concerned officials of NTDC are dealt with ‘under Martial Law’, they will speak the truth.

‘Faulty’ contract of 765kV Dasu transmission line: Senate panel grills senior officials of NTDC

World Bank has already invested $900 million on Dasu hydropower project. At Dasu HPP site the Indus river has been diverted through the tunnel and the site is clear for construction of the main dam (work on main dam is in progress on fast track basis).

There was a consensus in the Committee meeting that Nisar Akhtar, GM (Project Delivery-North) is either incompetent or he is hiding the facts.

Chairman Standing Committee directed Managing Director Rana Abdul Jabbar to take action against GM (Project Delivery-North). Most of the time, MD NTDC preferred to remain silent during criticism on General Manager Nisar Akhtar.

According to Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), powerhouse will commence operation in May 2026.

World Bank approved additional financing under IBRD loan PK-9076 amounting to $700 million, signed on October 15, 2020. Project Agreement was signed between NTDC and World Bank on October 7, 2020. Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) signed NTDC and EAD on April 2, 2021. NTDC has already released over Rs830 million to consultants and $130 million to contractors.

NTDC officials, in their presentation shared entire process with the Committee, according to which for consultants at the time of publication of a Request for Expression of Interest (REOI) the experience was kept limited to the last five years while during evaluation and after discussion with World Bank, it was agreed to consider the overall experience of firms without referring to specific dates and details of specific experience at this stage to enhance the list of qualified.

For Contractors, experience of the last 12 years was kept to confirm that either the firm is still working in the same business or vanished/shifted to other businesses.

On December 29, 2022, NTDC had signed an agreement of transmission line Lot-1 with M/s Sinohydro, which was effective from February 10, 2023. The contract completion time is 40 months.

GM (Project Delivery-North) NTDC gave a presentation on the project to the committee and faced very tough questions from the Chairman Standing Committee and Committee Members.

Additional Secretary Arsahd Majeed expressed his no confidence on briefing of NTDC officials and requested Standing Committee to give a last chance to NTDC officials for presenting their case in the next meeting so that the issue is closed. He also proposed that official who processed transmission line contract should be summoned in the next meeting so that he could explain the entire scheme of things.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sinohydro Senator Saifullah Abro Dasu transmission line NTDC’

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 03, 2023 08:47am
Anything Iron Brother China is involved in is riddled with bribes, malpractice and corruption.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 03, 2023 08:50am
Iron brother totally rigs everything and we pay the price. The Tender Document states that the Tenderer must compulsorily have executed no less than 50 projects in China, 10 in Southeast Asia, 10 in Europe and 10 in Africa to qualify. I.e. tailored specially for iron brother Chinese Companies.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories