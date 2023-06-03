Elahi re-arrested

LAHORE: A city court on Friday discharged PTI President and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption case registered by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The court ordered the release of the PTI leader if he had not been wanted in any other case.

The ACE, however, rearrested PTI President from outside the court moments after he got discharged in the graft case. The court termed the case not well-founded as per the ACE investigation and inquiry.

The court said “The matter requires further probe and inquiry before leveling any allegation against the accused and ordered to release the PTI leader immediate if not required in any other criminal case. “However, the investigation agency may arrest him subsequently if they find incriminating material as per the law,” the court added.

Earlier, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was presented before the court amidst strict security after being brought in a police armored vehicle while his family members, including son Rasikh Elahi, were present in the court.

The ACE sought PTI President Elahi’s 14-day physical remand after he was arrested from outside his Lahore residence.

A law officer also told the court that the remand was required as further investigation was needed to be conducted from Elahi.

Meanwhile, Elahi’s counsel argued that fake and bogus documents allegedly prepared against his client were presented to the court.

The court after hearing both the sides at length reserved its verdict and later announced.

The court also allowed Elahi to stay in the courtroom until the verdict in his case is announced. PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has reiterated that he is in the party and will remain in it. Addressing media person outside the court Elahi said he was innocent and a “supporter of Pakistan Army.

He said, “I will not hold any conference. The root of all this disturbance is caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. I did not make any political cases against anyone, Elahi said. “I am in the PTI and will remain in it. They are doing evil and will suffer the same,” Elahi added.

