AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules

Recorder Report Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 09:38am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet, which met here on Friday with the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, accorded approval to an amendment in the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, ensuring the immediate payment of 65% pension to employees after retirement and this 65% pension will continue to be paid until the complete pension documents are not prepared.

This was 16th cabinet meeting, which approved measures for the welfare of the employees and general public in the province. The cabinet decided to introduce an axle load management regime to prevent overloading and accidents on roads in Punjab. Heavy trailers exiting factories will be subject to regular weight checks and those exceeding the prescribed limits will not be allowed on the roads.

The Motor Vehicle Rules of 1969 were also amended by the cabinet, to ensure the effective implementation of the decision. The responsibility for its execution was entrusted to the Minister for Industries S M Tanveer by the CM who also instructed all departments to expedite the resolution of promotion cases for government employees, emphasizing that no deserving government employee should be deprived of career advancement. “I am personally monitoring promotion cases of government employees,” he stated.

Punjab govt notifies 10pc increase in pensions

The establishment of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centers was approved in the meeting; special centers will be established in Multan, Taunsa, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Wah, to provide rehabilitation services for paralysed patients. Necessary medical equipment will also be provided to paraplegic patients.

To combat smog, the CM asked for a comprehensive plan from the secretary environment protection department for presentation in the next cabinet meeting. The cabinet also approved a grant-in-aid for the flyover project at Akbar Chowk Lahore. Additionally, the Punjab Environmental Protection (single-use plastic product) Regulations, 2023 were also approved during the session.

The meeting approved the de-notification of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department’s Administrator General and Official Trustees in Punjab. The revenue mobilization strategy plan for the fiscal years 2023-24 to 2025-26 was approved in the session. The decisions of the 4th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development and the 5th and 6th meetings of the cabinet standing committee for law and order were also confirmed.

Moreover, the CM laid the foundation stone of the potohar enclosure and guest rooms at Rawalpindi gymkhana and announced that the Rawalpindi gymkhana model will be replicated in other cities as well. He emphasized the need for the establishment of gymkhana clubs on a self-help basis across Punjab, citing it as a successful model. He revealed that the upcoming provincial budget will cover a four-month period, with allocated funds for the Rawalpindi ring road project, which will commence soon.

Commissioner of Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta assured that the potohar enclosure will be completed within a remarkably short timeframe. The construction of the gymkhana project and 38 guest rooms is made possible through the cooperation of city residents and the business community, with a total budget of Rs550 million. The enclosure will feature various amenities, including a library, food halls, a coffee shop, a grand cinema, a table tennis lounge, a snooker room, and a children’s fun zone. Additionally, conference rooms, salons, an administrative wing, and a laundry facility will be included, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab cabinet Mohsin Naqvi Civil Service Pension Rules

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Jun 03, 2023 11:43am
Is this according to our Constitution ? Can a Caretaker government that has completed its time pass something like this ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories