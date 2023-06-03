Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet, which met here on Friday with the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, accorded approval to an amendment in the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, ensuring the immediate payment of 65% pension to employees after retirement and this 65% pension will continue to be paid until the complete pension documents are not prepared.

This was 16th cabinet meeting, which approved measures for the welfare of the employees and general public in the province. The cabinet decided to introduce an axle load management regime to prevent overloading and accidents on roads in Punjab. Heavy trailers exiting factories will be subject to regular weight checks and those exceeding the prescribed limits will not be allowed on the roads.

The Motor Vehicle Rules of 1969 were also amended by the cabinet, to ensure the effective implementation of the decision. The responsibility for its execution was entrusted to the Minister for Industries S M Tanveer by the CM who also instructed all departments to expedite the resolution of promotion cases for government employees, emphasizing that no deserving government employee should be deprived of career advancement. “I am personally monitoring promotion cases of government employees,” he stated.

Punjab govt notifies 10pc increase in pensions

The establishment of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centers was approved in the meeting; special centers will be established in Multan, Taunsa, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Wah, to provide rehabilitation services for paralysed patients. Necessary medical equipment will also be provided to paraplegic patients.

To combat smog, the CM asked for a comprehensive plan from the secretary environment protection department for presentation in the next cabinet meeting. The cabinet also approved a grant-in-aid for the flyover project at Akbar Chowk Lahore. Additionally, the Punjab Environmental Protection (single-use plastic product) Regulations, 2023 were also approved during the session.

The meeting approved the de-notification of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department’s Administrator General and Official Trustees in Punjab. The revenue mobilization strategy plan for the fiscal years 2023-24 to 2025-26 was approved in the session. The decisions of the 4th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development and the 5th and 6th meetings of the cabinet standing committee for law and order were also confirmed.

Moreover, the CM laid the foundation stone of the potohar enclosure and guest rooms at Rawalpindi gymkhana and announced that the Rawalpindi gymkhana model will be replicated in other cities as well. He emphasized the need for the establishment of gymkhana clubs on a self-help basis across Punjab, citing it as a successful model. He revealed that the upcoming provincial budget will cover a four-month period, with allocated funds for the Rawalpindi ring road project, which will commence soon.

Commissioner of Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta assured that the potohar enclosure will be completed within a remarkably short timeframe. The construction of the gymkhana project and 38 guest rooms is made possible through the cooperation of city residents and the business community, with a total budget of Rs550 million. The enclosure will feature various amenities, including a library, food halls, a coffee shop, a grand cinema, a table tennis lounge, a snooker room, and a children’s fun zone. Additionally, conference rooms, salons, an administrative wing, and a laundry facility will be included, he added.

