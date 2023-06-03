AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

May oil sales plunge 40pc to 1.3m tons YoY

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan oil sales in May 2023, clocked in at 1.3 million tons, down 40 percent on year-on-year basis. However, oil sales in the country increased by 11 percent on month-on-month basis.

On MoM increase was mainly driven by HSD increasing by 18 percent and Furnace Oil (FO) by 26 percent while sales of MS also increased by 4.0 percent in May 2023, experts said.

HSD sales for May 2023 increased by 18 percent MoM to 0.54 million tons. This was mainly due to base effect due to Ramazan and Eid, wheat harvest season and lower MoM prices, Nasheed Malik at Topline Securities said adding that FO sales increased by 26 percent MoM to 91,000 tons due to higher demand for power generation.

Total oil sales excluding furnace oil clocked in at 1.2 million tons in May 2023, down 30 percent YoY and up 10 percent MoM. During the 11 months of FY23, former FO sales stood at 13.3 million tons, down 22 percent YoY.

Among listed entities, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) sales for May 2023 declined by 51 percent YoY to 599,000 tons. This was primarily due to lower sales recorded in FO (down 96 percent YoY) followed by HSD (down 40 percent YoY). PSO market share declined to 46 percent in May-23 versus 56 percent in May 2022.

Shell Pakistan (SHEL) sales decreased by 45 percent YoY to 89,000 tons while, Attock Petroleum (APL) sales declined by 42 percent YoY to 123,000 tons.

During the 11 months of FY23, oil sales are down 26 percent YoY to 15.3 million tons due to economic slowdown with decline visible in all major petroleum products, Nasheed Malik said adding that higher inflationary environment, particularly the prices of MS and HSD have had a major impact on demand.

Product wise FO and HSD have witnessed major drop with a decline of 45 percent and 29 percent YoY respectively, while MS sales declined by 18 percent YoY in the 11 months of FY23.

“We expect oil sales will continue to remain depressed amid high inflation levels and inability of government to provide any relief in oil product prices,” Nasheed Malik said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Oil HSD furnace oil oil sales

Comments

1000 characters

May oil sales plunge 40pc to 1.3m tons YoY

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories