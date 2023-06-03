AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
LHC allows family & legal team of Khadija Shah to visit her

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the jail authorities to allow the family and the legal team of Khadija Shah a granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua to visit her without any hurdle and adjourned the hearing of petitions of her father and husband till June 05.

Earlier, the court asked a law officer to submit a detailed report about the identification parade of the woman.

Khadija Shah on a court query said she was innocent and participated in the protest as a social media activist. She complained about her character assassination on social media.

Khadija also said that she did not feel secure in the police custody.

The court, however, reminded her that she was not in the police but in judicial custody.

Outside the court, Khadija Shah told the media persons that the health of PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid was not good in the jail. She said Dr Rashid was an elderly woman and her condition was deteriorating. Dr Yasmin Rashid is also on judicial remand in the May 9 related cases.

Yasmin Rashid Lahore High Court Asif Nawaz Janjua Khadija Shah

