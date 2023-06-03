AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Farewell to arms

Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

Violent protests broke out in several cities of the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on May 9. Was it a spontaneous reaction of PTI workers or a display of grotesque anti-military mindset nurtured by their supreme leader? Imran Khan says he doesn’t want that to happen again, but it will in case of his arrest or removal from the scene, he warns. And to one’s surprise in most of the cases the arsonists were not led by the party’s top leadership; they were led by the local PTI leaders.

These leaders too have been arrested, along with about 4,500 others. While some of them are in courts for bails, quite a few are bidding farewell to arms. And there are cases of ordinary workers– including the one who tearfully confessed his blunder of toppling and disgracing the statuesque figure of national war hero Captain Kernal Sher Khan – who are very apologetic about their decision to join others who were set about destroying anything and everything related to the armed forces of Pakistan.

As per reports, they would be tried by the military courts that are already there but would have the right to appeal.

That Imran Khan is not undeniably apologetic about the mayhem his party workers carried out against military and civil structures, including Jinnah House, is a fact. Nor does he agree that desertions of his party leaders are voluntary.

According to him, “these are the cases of forced divorce”. In other words, it increasingly appears that he acquiesces to the May 9 mayhem. So, even when more leaders and workers would quit the PTI he would keep believing that the political parties “could not be dismantled through such tactics…a political party could only be erased with depletion of its vote bank”.

That puts a question mark over the future of PTI as a political party in the establishment-guaranteed democratic ambience.

Will it be a different cup of tea for the PTI in case the “minus one” happens, or will it be as is the case with any political party that adjusts with ground realities and does not insist: ‘give me power or give me death’? It is too early to make a prediction about the future of PTI.

There are cases when the parties thrown out of power, as is the PTI’s case, can regain power and become government. And there are also cases when the banned parties just modified their names and remained in the national power arena.

Sikandar Hayat

Islamabad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan PTI leaders May 9

Comments

1000 characters

Farewell to arms

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories