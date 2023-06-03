AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
‘Panama Papers’: hearing of petition on 9th

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, on Friday, fixed Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq’s seven years old petition seeking an investigation against 436 Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers leak for hearing on June 9.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear the petition.

The top court has also issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and other parties involved in the case. Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Advocate Tariq Asad had filed applications for investigations against 436 Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers leak in 2016. Advocate Asad has passed away. The apex court is hearing the matter after five and a half years.

The last hearing of the case was held on November 23, 2017.

