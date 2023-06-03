AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
Regional land route connectivity key to boosting trade: DG NLC

Press Release Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
KARACHI: Regional land route connectivity under Transport Internationaux Routier (TIR) holds the key to diversify Pakistan’s exports and unlock markets in Central Asia, Turkiye and Europe by providing economical and quicker mode of transportation to the exporters.

These views were expressed by Maj-Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General National Logistics Cell (NLC) during meeting with Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at Karachi.

DG NLC apprised Chief Executive TDAP about the regional connectivity initiatives being undertaken by NLC including successful delivery of consignments to Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other countries in the region under TIR Conventions.

The NLC actively engages with all stakeholders to address existing procedural and regulatory challenges, aiming to streamline trans-border goods delivery to various destinations.

He emphasized that the NLC acts as a bridge between the public and private sectors, contributing to the sustainable development of the logistics industry in Pakistan. “NLC is taking concerted efforts to work as bridge between public and private sectors to create enabling environment for growth of logistics industry in Pakistan”, he added.

Motiwala commended the NLC’s regional connectivity efforts and assured all out assistance on behalf of business community of Pakistan.

In same connection, Maj Gen Rao also held detailed meetings with Wajid Ali, DG Transit Trade and Tariq Rangoonwala, Chairman Pakistan National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce.

Matters related to impediments in expansion of TIR operations especially issuance of E & I-Formby local banks and smooth clearance of consignments at border crossing points were discussed during these meetings. Both of the officers assured DG NLC that all outstanding issues with regard to TIR will be taken up on priority basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan’s exports TDAP NLC Muhammad Zubair Motiwala Maj Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao

Maqbool Jun 03, 2023 09:54am
NLC is in logistics but why has DHA karachi given it the contract to dig up all the the roads of Karachi as drainage contractors ?
Parvez Jun 03, 2023 11:24am
Cheapest mode for cargo movement is by water.....
