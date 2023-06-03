KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (June 02, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd. B.O.Punjab 22,424,737 3.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,424,737 3.65
JS Global Cap. EFU General 4,608,961 83.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,608,961 83.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer 19,409,500 27.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,409,500 27.65
Topline Securities Systems Limited 450,000 408.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 450,000 408.54
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 46,893,198
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments