KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (June 02, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. B.O.Punjab 22,424,737 3.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,424,737 3.65 JS Global Cap. EFU General 4,608,961 83.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,608,961 83.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer 19,409,500 27.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,409,500 27.65 Topline Securities Systems Limited 450,000 408.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 450,000 408.54 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 46,893,198 ===========================================================================================

