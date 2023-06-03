KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (June 02, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 02-06-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Adam Securities Venus Securities Pak Stock Exchange 72,500 7.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,500 7.90 Adam Securities Venus Securities WorldCall Telecom 1,000,000 1.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 1.20 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,072,500 =================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023