KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (June 02, 2023).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 02-06-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Adam Securities Venus Securities Pak Stock Exchange 72,500 7.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,500 7.90
Adam Securities Venus Securities WorldCall Telecom 1,000,000 1.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 1.20
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,072,500
=================================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments