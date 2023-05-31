AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX stays on firm footing

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: A bullish trend continued on Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday on the back of fresh buying on the Finance Minister’s statement that the government was on track to resume negotiations with the IMF for the long-overdue 9th review of the Extended Fund Facility. The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 331.60 points or 0.80 percent and closed at 41,671.66 points. Trading activity however remained thin as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 197.681 million shares as compared to 346.349 million shares traded on Monday. The daily traded value on ready counter stood at Rs 6.403 billion against previous session’s Rs 6.423 billion.

BRIndex100 added 45.49 points or 1.1 percent to close at 4,172.70 points with total daily turnover of 155.777 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 155.17 points or 1.11 percent to close at 14,133.58 points with total daily trading volumes of 117.546 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $565,934. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 58 billion to Rs 6.323 trillion. Out of total 342 active scrips, 211 closed in positive and 107 in negative while the value of 24 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 31.056 million shares and closed at Rs 1.25, down Rs 0.01 followed by Air Link Communication that increased by Rs 1.25 to close at Rs 21.26 with 21.324 million shares. TPL Properties gained Rs 0.73 to close at Rs 12.17 with 10.773 million shares.

Nestle Pakistan and Rafhan Maize were the top gainers increasing by Rs 330.00 and Rs 130.00 respectively to close at Rs 6890.00 and Rs 8332.00 while Premium Textile and Service Ind. Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 29.34 and Rs 5.60 respectively to close at Rs 520.00 and Rs 256.85. “Another productive session was recorded at the PSX,” an analyst at Arif Habib Limited said. The market began with sustained bullish sentiments from the previous close as the bulls stayed active throughout the day. The PSX soared when the Finance Minister indicated that the government was on track to resume negotiations with the IMF for the long-overdue 9th review of the Extended Fund Facility. Investor activity was reasonable, with moderate volumes across the board, with third-tier companies continuing to dominate the volume board.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Cement (up 95.5 points), E&P (up 69.5 points), Technology & Communication (up 58.8 points), Fertilizer (up 29.7 points) and Food & Personal Care Products (up 25.9 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 41.16 points or 0.56 percent to close at 7,422.08 points with total turnover of 3.789 million shares. BR Cement Index surged by 124.94 points or 2.77 percent to close at 4,633.00 points with 17.989 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 6.72 points or 0.08 percent to close at 8,556.35 points with 21.185 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 32.84 points or 0.45 percent to close at 7,286.36 points with 10.113 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index added 46.54 points or 1.25 percent to close at 3,783.77 points with 15.483 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 64.36 points or 1.76 percent to close at 3,726.63 points with 65.666 million shares.

An analyst at Topline Securities said bullish momentum continued at Pakistan equities. The momentum can be attributed to IMF representative’s acknowledgment with regards to the continuation of engagement with Pakistani authorities on the conclusion of 9th review.

In addition to this, consistent decline in international coal prices and expectation of better offtake numbers kept cement sector in the lime light throughout the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30

Comments

1000 characters

PSX stays on firm footing

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories