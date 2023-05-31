Zaman Park: ATC orders police to seek fresh search warrants

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday directed the police to seek fresh search warrants, for the Zaman Park residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as the previous one stood expired.

The court observed that the search warrants were not meant for an indefinite period.

The court passed these orders in an application of Imran Khan seeking cancellation of the warrants for the search of his Zaman Park house issued by the court on May 18.

Earlier the police officer told the court that the search warrants had not been executed so far.

The court observed that the police could approach the court again as the previous search warrants stood expired.

The court, therefore, accepted the plea of Imran Khan and advised the police to get fresh search warrants.

