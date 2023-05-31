AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

How deduction for bad debt can be allowed?

Hamid Waleed Published 31 May, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

LAHORE: No taxpayer can seek a deduction for a debt as bad debt unless it is treated in the books and accounts as bad debt and has been written off in the relevant tax year, said sources in local field formation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

They said the question of seeking a deduction for such debt as bad debt does not arise when a taxpayer has not written off the debt within its books and accounts for the relevant tax year while declaring it as irrevocable.

However, they added that if a debt deemed irrecoverable is subsequently recovered, the taxpayer has to offer it for taxation purposes.

When inquired about the characteristics attached to a debt as bad debt, they said such amount must be included in the previous income from business chargeable to tax, and it must be written off in the accounts in that tax year.

Also, they added the amount of deduction must not exceed the amount written off, and the taxpayer must have a reasonable basis to believe that the debt is irrecoverable.

They stressed that it is not for the tax department to second guess the taxpayer’s belief so long as such belief has a reasonable basis.

According to sources, taxpayers claiming the deduction for bad debt in a tax year must meet the above conditions. They have further pointed out that under the Income Tax Ordinance of 1979, the debt for deduction had to be determined as irrecoverable by the deputy commissioner, while the same condition would be satisfied if the taxpayer had a reasonable ground for believing at the time of filing tax returns that the debt is irrecoverable in the case of Ordinance 2001.

Leading tax practitioners said this change in law aligns with the idea of self-assessment introduced for the Ordinance of 2001, they added.

However, the entitlement for deduction of bad debt in a tax year is linked with the belief that the debt has become irrecoverable under both statutes. But it is not a matter of discretion for the tax officer to decide what a bad debt is.

Instead, they said, the tax authority would have to establish reasonable grounds showing that having taken the requisite lawful steps to recover the outstanding debts, which are not recoverable in the foreseeable future.

The tax department would determine the facts and circumstances to answer whether there was no ray of hope for recovering a debt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Taxpayer Income Tax Ordinance, 1979 FBR and taxes

Comments

1000 characters

How deduction for bad debt can be allowed?

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories