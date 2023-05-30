AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets end higher on US debt deal hopes; Qatar falls

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 08:29pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Tuesday, as investors cheered the prospect of the world’s largest economy averting a major debt default.

A weekend deal to lift the $31.4 trillion debt limit announced by the White House and House Republicans would avert a catastrophic US default and boost overall appetite for risk.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbing 2.7% and toll-operator Salik Co closing 2% higher.

Gulf stock markets volatile on US debt deal, economic worries

The Abu Dhabi index concluded 0.8% higher.

Saudi Arabi’s benchmark index ended unchanged.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell by about 3% as concerns about the US debt ceiling pact cooled the market’s risk-on sentiment and mixed messages from major producers clouded the supply outlook ahead of their meeting this weekend.

The Qatari benchmark, however, bucked the trend and fell 0.6%, with most of the stocks on the index ending lower including Masraf Al Rayan, which was down 3%.

The Qatari stock market remained under pressure, while natural gas prices recorded more volatility and could return to the downside, said George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com. “Local stocks were seeing mitigated performances, increasing uncertainty around the market’s direction.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index jumped 1.9%, with top lender Commercial International Bank gaining 1.5%.

The Egyptian stock market continued to recover, supported by the buying volumes from local investors while international ones remained on a selling spree, Pavel said.

SAUDI ARABIA was flat at 11,140

ABU DHABI rose 0.8% to 9,484

DUBAI gained 0.7% to 3,567

QATAR dropped 0.6% to 10,339

EGYPT leapt 1.9% to 17,535

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,963

OMAN lost 0.5% to 4,619

KUWAIT added 0.2% to 7,560

Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets end higher on US debt deal hopes; Qatar falls

Federal budget to be made keeping all constraints in view: Ishaq Dar

Strong govts made by people's support, not by establishment: Imran Khan

Inflationary pressure to persist in May, warns Ministry of Finance

Rupee makes minor gain, settles at 285.35 against US dollar

Companies scramble for emergency meetings amid reports of proposal to tax reserves

Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after release

Rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.8%

Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Read more stories