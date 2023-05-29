AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Gulf stock markets volatile on US debt deal, economic worries

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 06:43pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Stock markets in the Gulf ended in different directions on Monday after US lawmakers reached a tentative agreement on the debt ceiling, while concerns about more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes weighed on sentiment.

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement at the weekend to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years. Both leaders expressed confidence that members of the Democratic and Republican parties would vote to support the deal.

Dubai’s main share index edged 0.1% higher, supported by a 1.2% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Most Gulf markets end lower, Egypt ekes out gains

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.4%.

The Abu Dhabi bourse remained on a downtrend as sentiment remained cautious and energy markets were under pressure, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

“The market could see some support thanks to ADNOC Logistics initial public offering’s success. At the same time, companies like DANA Gas could attract more foreign investors as they open their capital to foreign ownership further,” Mourad said.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up early gains to finish flat as gains in financials were offset by losses in healthcare shares.

United Electronics gained 3.4% after Reuters cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying the firm was planning an initial public offering of its Islamic consumer finance business, Tasheel Finance.

Among losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco shed 0.6%.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - slipped as economic worries over further interest rate hikes trumped the US debt ceiling deal.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.5%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company jumping 2.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA was flat at 11,136

ABU DHABI fell 0.4% to 9,412

DUBAI added 0.1% to 3,544

QATAR eased 0.2% to 10,403

EGYPT up 0.5% to 17,212

BAHRAIN gained 0.2% to 1,964

OMAN rose 0.3% to 4,642

KUWAIT added 0.5% to 7,547

Gulf bourses US debt ceiling

