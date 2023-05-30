AVN 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
BAFL 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.1%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.91%)
EPCL 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.72%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.57%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.06%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
NETSOL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.89%)
OGDC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.39%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.47%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.17%)
TPLP 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.76%)
TRG 95.70 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.15%)
UNITY 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.04%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Beyond the Sistine Chapel, Vatican Museums says ‘we are much more’

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 03:28pm
<p>A general view of St. Peter square where Pope Benedict XVI celebrates the canonization ceremony in St. Peter square at the Vatican. Photo: Reuters</p>

A general view of St. Peter square where Pope Benedict XVI celebrates the canonization ceremony in St. Peter square at the Vatican. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

VATICAN CITY: Barbara Jatta, the first woman to head the Vatican Museums, wants visitors to avoid being suffocated by the crowds and take in the lesser-known - but spectacular - attractions she helps to oversee.

The Vatican Museums, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that closed or limited openings during the COVID-19 pandemic, have almost returned to their pre-pandemic level of about six million visitors a year.

Many, particularly day trippers on fast-paced package tours of Rome, head straight for the Sistine Chapel, bypassing the museums’ other wonders.

“Not everyone in the Sistine Chapel. Please! We are much more,” she told Reuters at the opening of an exhibition of ceramics within metres of Michelangelo’s frescoed masterpiece.

“We have so many things that speak of history, it is important to get to know them too,” added Jatta, 60.

They include a 17th-century pharmacy and apothecary that was run by Benedictine nuns in the Monastery of St. Cecilia in Rome’s Trastevere district.

Open to the public since May 25, the pharmacy that served the public until 1936 has been reassembled with contents dating from the 17th and 18th centuries.

Cabinet shelves are filled with dozens of finely decorated blue-and-white ceramic jars that once held medicinal plants and herbs used to treat anything from insect bites to urinary infections.

The exhibition also includes tools for cutting and pressing the plants and extracting their essential essences. The nuns fashioned a large stone mortar from the capital of an ancient Roman column.

“This is an incredible patrimony of history, art and medicine,” said Luca Pesante, one of the curators of the exhibit, which also includes mediaeval floor tiles and decorative plates, some made from designs by Raphael.

Jatta, appointed by Pope Francis in 2016, said she and her staff has set as a priority to give visitors “the most marvellous visit possible” and that they should not be suffocated by too many people.

She added that the museums, which close at 6 p.m. on most days, may extend opening hours. Already, they stay open later on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nearly all tickets are booked online and are often sold out weeks in advance.

The need for extended opening hours may increase during the 2025 Holy Year, when millions more people than usual are expected to travel to Rome to participate in religious pilgrimages, she said.

VATICAN CITY Vatican Museum Sistine Chapel UNESCO World Heritage Site

Comments

1000 characters

Beyond the Sistine Chapel, Vatican Museums says ‘we are much more’

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Jinnah House attack: JIT summons Imran Khan for questioning

ICC revenue model threatens growth of game, say associate members

Turkish lira hits new low as Erdogan selects cabinet

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

Read more stories