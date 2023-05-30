AVN 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
BAFL 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.1%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.91%)
EPCL 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.72%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.57%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.06%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
NETSOL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.89%)
OGDC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.39%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.47%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.17%)
TPLP 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.76%)
TRG 95.70 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.15%)
UNITY 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.04%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain as US debt deal spurs optimism

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 01:57pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday as investors cheered the prospect of the world’s largest economy averting a major debt default.

A weekend deal to lift the $31.4 trillion debt limit announced by the White House and House Republicans would avert a catastrophic U.S. default and boost overall appetite for risk.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services climbing 1.2% and Riyad Bank advancing 1.5%.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s First Milling Company said on Tuesday it aimed to raise 999 million riyals ($266.39 million) from its initial public offering after it set the share price at the top end of a previously announced range.

Most Gulf markets gain on US debt ceiling deal; Abu Dhabi falls

The company was the first of several flour milling privatizations in Saudi Arabia, sold to Raha AlSafi consortium for $540 million in 2020.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.2%, helped by a 2.1% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.7% increase in toll-operator Salik Co.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.7%.

The Qatari benchmark edged 0.1% higher in a choppy trade, with Vodafone Qatar adding 0.1%.

Meanwhile, crude - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell, giving up earlier gains as concerns about the viability of the U.S. debt ceiling pact cooled investors’ risk-on sentiment and mixed messages from major producers clouded the supply outlook ahead of their meeting this weekend.

Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets gain as US debt deal spurs optimism

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Jinnah House attack: JIT summons Imran Khan for questioning

ICC revenue model threatens growth of game, say associate members

Turkish lira hits new low as Erdogan selects cabinet

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

Read more stories