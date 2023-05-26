AVN 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.91%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.07%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.29%)
DFML 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.83%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.82%)
EPCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HUBC 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.63%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.98%)
NETSOL 70.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.36%)
OGDC 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.05%)
PAEL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.24%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
TELE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.22%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
TRG 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.19%)
UNITY 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No mention of leg fracture in Imran’s reports: health minister

  • Says Imran’s urine sample shows evidence of toxic samples
BR Web Desk Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 06:04pm
Follow us

Health Minister Qadir Patel claimed on Friday that there was no mention of any fracture in the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s medical reports, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Patel said Imran went around with a plaster on his leg for five to six months.

“Have you ever seen anyone having himself plastered for a wound on the skin or muscle?”

The health minister alleged Imran Khan’s initial urine sample showed evidence of toxic chemicals, “the likes of alcohol and cocaine.”

He said the former prime minister’s samples were taken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad after being arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He said Imran Khan’s mental stability is also questionable, as per his medical reports.

“This is your prime minister about whom a five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable. There was some inappropriate gesture,” he said.

“The medical report is saying that when we talked to Imran for a long time, his actions were not that of a fit man.”

The minister said the medical report would be shown to the nation, stressing that it was a “public document.”

Criticising Imran Khan, Patel said Imran was a “one-of-a-kind narcissist and should be kept at a museum.

“Being a narcissist, he is insistent on his lies and calls them the truth. This narcissist has been inciting people and diverting the youth to the wrong path,” he added.

PTI Imran Khan medical report

Comments

1000 characters

No mention of leg fracture in Imran’s reports: health minister

Rupee strengthens, settles at 285.15 against US dollar

K-IV project vital for Pakistan’s prosperity: PM Shehbaz

‘No plans to travel abroad’: Imran unperturbed at curbs on leaving the country

May 9 mayhem: Rana Sanaullah says 33 people handed over to military for trials

Firdous Ashiq Awan bids farewell to PTI

Govt objects to CJP Bandial’s inclusion in audio leaks commission

VP Kirchner urges Argentina to ditch IMF debt repayment deal

Bringing energy efficiency to industrial sector: World Bank advocates establishing credit line

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Read more stories