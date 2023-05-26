No mention of leg fracture in Imran’s reports: health minister

Health Minister Qadir Patel claimed on Friday that there was no mention of any fracture in the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s medical reports, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Patel said Imran went around with a plaster on his leg for five to six months.

“Have you ever seen anyone having himself plastered for a wound on the skin or muscle?”

The health minister alleged Imran Khan’s initial urine sample showed evidence of toxic chemicals, “the likes of alcohol and cocaine.”

He said the former prime minister’s samples were taken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad after being arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He said Imran Khan’s mental stability is also questionable, as per his medical reports.

“This is your prime minister about whom a five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable. There was some inappropriate gesture,” he said.

“The medical report is saying that when we talked to Imran for a long time, his actions were not that of a fit man.”

The minister said the medical report would be shown to the nation, stressing that it was a “public document.”

Criticising Imran Khan, Patel said Imran was a “one-of-a-kind narcissist and should be kept at a museum.

“Being a narcissist, he is insistent on his lies and calls them the truth. This narcissist has been inciting people and diverting the youth to the wrong path,” he added.