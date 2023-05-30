AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Pakistan ‘borrows’ growth from its future

Faisal Hafeez Published 30 May, 2023 04:43pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s external debt repayment problem is attracting more attention than the base problem of rapidly increasing external debt itself.

During the last decade FY13-FY22, Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities (loan stock) have doubled from $65 billion (Jun-2012) to $130 billion (Jun-2022), growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Comparatively, the economy has expanded at a CAGR of 4.5% only.

‘Pakistan facing difficult situation due to external debt’

As the economy grows, the loan stock also grows in tandem, in absolute terms, in order to support a larger size economy. If both the economy and the loan stock grow at the same pace, their ratio will remain constant.

However, this has not been the case.

Public debt increases to Rs52.721trn by Dec 2022

In just the past 10 years, the debt to GDP ratio has aggravated from 30.9% (June 2012) to 39.7% (June 2022), increasing disproportionally by 88 basis points every year. This mismatch has already caused external debt servicing to grow beyond repayment capacity.

External trade has always been in an imbalance resulting in a current account deficit (CAD) almost every year despite increasing workers’ remittances. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) remains low, and the balance is met by incurring external debt and liabilities. During the last decade, the country has incurred a CAD of $83 billion, and almost all of it is funded by debt.

For Pakistan’s economy, a limited current account deficit acknowledges the fact that the trade balance cannot improve in a short time and that investment is required to be made for bolstering the capacity for export and import substitution.

Dar explains country’s debt burden

Recognising the importance of building capacity, successive governments introduced schemes in order to incentivize investors. Among them, Long-Term Financing for Export-Oriented Projects (LTF-EOP/LTFF) in 2006/07, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in 2015 and Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) in 2021.

But all these schemes preceded a ballooning current account deficit in the following years when the consequent demand for the import of plant and machinery was competing with the demand of other imports. This situation was not considered in the planning, as no simultaneous action was taken to slow down demand for non-essential imports to recognize that the space in the current account is limited. As a result, growth was borrowed from the future.

Ignoring these imbalances for many years has eventually led to a point where the problem of external debt servicing is to be dealt with in a firefighting mode. Imports are halted, businesses are suffering, and industries are facing shortage of input materials.

To stop worsening of debt to GDP ratio, a further annual ceiling need to be introduced, and all policies should be integrated backwards. Despite the ceiling, the space for growth will still be available. At the end of FY22, the size of GDP was $328 billion and loan stock stood at $130 billion. Since the economy has grown at a CAGR of 4.5% in the past decade, loan stock can also grow at same pace while remaining within the ceiling.

Arrangements made for $3.7bn worth of debt repayments: finance ministry

For example, a $5.8-billion addition in loans (4.5% of $130 billion) would have kept the debt to GDP ratio constant for FY23. Considering average FDI of $1.7 billion, we arrive at a sustainable current account deficit of $7.5 billion or 2.3% of GDP.

Public debt-to-GDP ratios have continued to rise in Pakistan: IMF

While the present political and economic crisis is taking time to settle, the financing sources have dried up. During the first nine months of FY23, the disbursement of fresh external loan is lagging the loan repayments being made. The overall debt and liabilities have therefore reduced from $130 billion (Jun 2022) to $126 billion (Mar 2023).

The sudden drop in loan stock is unsustainable due to the pain it is causing to the economy. The loan stock will start rising again as soon as the lenders are satisfied, but internally a policy and plan must be made and followed recognizing the capacity to run a current account deficit, in order to avoid a similar situation in the future.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

GDP growth external debt Pakistan GDP

Faisal Hafeez

The writer is CEO at Kifayah Investment Management Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan ‘borrows’ growth from its future

Inflationary pressure to persist in May, warns Ministry of Finance

Rupee makes minor gain, settles at 285.35 against US dollar

Companies scramble for emergency meetings amid reports of proposal to tax reserves

Rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.8%

Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Imran skips JIT appearance in Jinnah House attack

Israel ‘not really aware’ about progress of Saudi-US talks on normalisation deal

ICC revenue model threatens growth of game, say associate members

Read more stories