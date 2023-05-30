AVN 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.77%)
BAFL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
BOP 3.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.29%)
DGKC 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.6%)
EPCL 43.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
FFL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
FLYNG 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.1%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
NETSOL 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.72%)
OGDC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.63%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 58.85 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.9%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TRG 93.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.8%)
UNITY 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,145 Increased By 16.6 (0.4%)
BR30 14,079 Increased By 95.9 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,509 Increased By 169.2 (0.41%)
KSE30 14,718 Increased By 54.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore extends gains on high hot metal output, low inventories

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 10:55am
Follow us

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, as high hot metal output and relatively low portside inventories underpinned the steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was up 1.27% at 718.5 yuan ($103.95) a tonne, as of 0258 GMT.

“Comparatively high hot metal output at the moment provided some support to iron ore demand,” analysts at Huatai Futures said in a morning note.

Hot metal is a blast furnace product and its output is often used to gauge iron ore demand.

The average daily hot metal output among the surveyed 247 Chinese steel mills stood at 2.42 million tonnes last week, up 0.25% year-on-year but down 0.83% month-on-month, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

“It seems that mills are increasingly less interested in taking initiative to cut their (steel) output, given that they could still make some money based on current production costs. Therefore, demand will be stable in the short term,” analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

Dalian iron ore nears one-week high on stimulus hopes

Meanwhile, portside iron ore inventories fell 2.2% month-on-month to 126.9 million tonnes as of May 26, according to data from consultancy Steelhome. On a year-on-year basis, the inventories were down 5.5%.

The U.S. dollar-based Singapore benchmark fell, weighed down by concerns that the Federal Reserve may raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting to combat inflation amid stronger-than-expected economic data.

The most active June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.58% lower at $102.2 a tonne, as of 0303 GMT.

Among other steelmaking ingredients, coking coal fell 0.52% and coke dipped 0.43%.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked up by 0.14% to 3,494 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil nudged up 0.11%, wire rod was little changed and stainless steel climbed by 1.11%.

Dalian iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export

Comments

1000 characters

Dalian iron ore extends gains on high hot metal output, low inventories

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Jinnah House attack: JIT summons Imran Khan for questioning

Govt committed to promoting Islamic finance: Dar

Opportunity to end the impasse still exists: Yes, CJP is already looking for silver lining

KE seeks amendments to tax laws

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

Benami assets: FBR may be empowered to invoke Sec 111 of IT Ord

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

SBP unveils PSR: E-banking transactions reach Rs44trn mark by Q3-end

Read more stories