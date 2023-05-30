AVN 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.77%)
Drones hit several buildings in Moscow

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 10:43am
Photo: Reuters
Drones hit several buildings in Moscow causing “minor” damage and no serious injuries, the mayor of the Russian capital said early on Tuesday.

“All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Moscow’s Profsoyuznaya Street in the city’s south were being evacuated.

Russia tells United States: don’t lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments

Several of Russia’s Telegram messaging channels reported that four to 10 drones were shot early on Tuesday.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

