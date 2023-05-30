People advised to take preventive measure against dengue fever

ISLAMABAD: The district health authorities Islamabad, Monday, while advising the people to take preventive measures against the spread of dengue has issued an advisory on mosquito-borne viral disease endemic to the region.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia, dengue fever poses a significant public health concern in Islamabad District, with cases reported throughout the year, especially during the monsoon season.

The advisory warned that this season poses an increased risk of dengue transmission due to heavy rainfall and potential flooding, creating additional breeding sites for mosquitoes. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions throughout the year to prevent the spread of dengue fever.

He said that the incidence of dengue fever is typically higher in densely-populated areas with inadequate sanitation and limited access to healthcare. Early prevention and prompt treatment are crucial to prevent severe outcomes.

Dengue fever is primarily transmitted through the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes, which thrive in warm, humid environments and breed in stagnant water. To effectively prevent the spread of dengue, it is important to adopt a proactive approach and incorporate daily surveillance routines around our houses.

The Islamabad District Health Office recommends the following measures in addition to the ones mentioned earlier: (i) Eliminate breeding sites on a daily basis: Regularly inspect your surroundings and eliminate any potential mosquito breeding sites. Remove or empty out stagnant water sources such as discarded containers, tires, flower pots, and other receptacles that can collect rainwater.

(ii) Properly dispose of solid waste: Dispose of solid waste promptly and in designated waste disposal areas.

(iii) Clean drainages and water channels: Regularly clean and clear drainages and water channels to ensure they are free from blockages or stagnant water.

(iv) Use mosquito repellents: Apply mosquito repellents on exposed skin surfaces, especially during outdoor activities. Choose repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus for effective protection against mosquito bites.

(v) Utilize bed nets and protective clothing: Use bed nets while sleeping particularly if you live in an area with a high mosquito population. When spending time outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks to minimize skin exposure to mosquito bites.

(vi) Implement a daily surveillance routine around your house to detect and address potential mosquito breeding sites promptly. Regularly check for standing water in containers, flower vases, pet bowls, and other areas that can collect water.

District health authorities urged the public to adopt a comprehensive approach to preventing the spread of dengue fever. By practicing good hygiene, eliminating breeding sites, using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, and incorporating a daily surveillance routine, we can effectively reduce the risk of dengue transmission and protect ourselves and our communities. If you experience symptoms of dengue fever, seek immediate medical attention. Your safety and health remain our top priority.

