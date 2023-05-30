75th ‘International Day of Peace Missions’ observed

KARACHI: Some 225,000 security personnel of Pakistan have performed duties under the flag of the United Nations (UN) in 48 countries of the world.

International Day of Peace Missions is celebrated every year on 29th May and 75th International Day of Peace Missions was celebrated on Monday.

For the past 75 years, UN peacekeeping missions contributed for the rehabilitation and welfare of millions of people living in war-torn areas of the world and Pakistan as a nation strongly supports the UN endeavours for sustainable global peace and will continue to offer its services under the charter of United Nations.

Since their first deployment in Congo in 1960, 225,000 security personnel of Pakistan have performed these duties with utmost dedication and professionalism under the flag of the United Nations in 48 countries of the world.

Immense sacrifices, professionalism and commitment to the cause remained hall mark of Pakistani contingents while discharging these global obligations and some 171 members including 27 officers of Pakistani contingents sacrificed their lives to ensure international peace

Being a part of the UN peacekeeping mission, Pakistan strongly supported the initiatives of the United Nations like “A4P” and “A4P” to enable the peacekeeping missions and ensure the safety of the personnel involved in the difficult and war-torn areas.

Pakistan, as a responsible state, has fully complied with the UN Charter by ensuring all possible assistance to the UN Mission in Pakistan and India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023