AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sino-Pak agri scientists cultivate hybrid chillies over 750 acres

Zahid Baig Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
Follow us

MULTAN: Collaborative efforts of Sino-Pak agricultural scientists under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have successfully cultivated hybrid chillies over 750 acres of land across Pakistan this season.

Guard Agricultural Research & Services (Pvt) Limited and LTEC from China have joined hands to promote land development across 30,000 acres in 2023-2024. Out of this, 5000-6000 acres of land will be in Punjab, and the rest will be brought under cultivation in Sindh.

The project introduced wide chilli varieties, such as Red Sky, along with 16 different trial varieties from LTEC. These varieties were selected to showcase their adaptability to the local climate and their potential for high yields and quality.

These varieties offer higher yields, i.e., 75 maund per acre, compared to 25-30 maund given by the traditional types and exhibit excellent tolerance and resistance to diseases, insects, and environmental factors. Regarding profitability, chilli crops have a higher profit ratio than conventional crops.

Both companies successfully organized a farmer meeting centered around Chilli Contract Farming near Multan the other day. The event, attended by more than 400 progressive farmers from south Punjab, aimed to familiarize them with the advantages of participating in the project and showcase model farms featuring various chilli varieties. It was attended by Dr Irfan Ahmed (Executive Manager Commercial) LTEC and GUARD’s Dr Abdul Rasheed (Chief R&D), representatives of different departments related to agriculture and a team of agronomists.

While talking to reporters, Dr Abdur Rasheed claimed that chillies worth US 75 million dollars would be exported under this project in the next five years. The area under hybrid chillies cultivation will increase to 200,000 acres in the next five to 10 years. He added that around 90 percent of the production would be bought by the Chinese. Babar Khan (grower) appreciated the informative sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and the opportunity to network with industry professionals.

Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmad, Director of the Plant Protection Department at Nawaz Sharif University, appreciated that the hybrid varieties had double production with resistance against diseases. Rana Abbas, Assistant Director of Horticulture (Multan) said technology transfer under this project would help alleviate poverty in this area. However, he stressed the need for focusing on the management of this crop, promoting the latest drying techniques to improve the quality of the chillies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CPEC cultivation Sino Pak agricultural scientists LTEC

Comments

1000 characters

Sino-Pak agri scientists cultivate hybrid chillies over 750 acres

SBP unveils PSR: E-banking transactions reach Rs44trn mark by Q3-end

Opportunity to end the impasse still exists: Yes, CJP is already looking for silver lining

KE seeks amendments to tax laws

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

SAPM advocates introduction of ‘constitutional court’

8-member SC bench to hear pleas against SC Act on Thursday

Benami assets: FBR may be empowered to invoke Sec 111 of IT Ord

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

Read more stories