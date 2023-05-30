Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (May 29, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06543 5.06529 5.06614 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.15371 5.13971 5.16000 1.06157
Libor 3 Month 5.47571 5.39271 5.47571 1.58043
Libor 6 Month 5.58100 5.46657 5.58100 2.06886
Libor 1 Year 5.66029 5.44457 5.88071 2.69571
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
