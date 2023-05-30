AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
May 30, 2023
Tokyo stocks close higher on US debt deal

AFP Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday, with investors cheered by signs of a breakthrough in US debt ceiling negotiations to avert a damaging default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.03 percent, or 317.23 points, to 31,233.54, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.69 percent, or 14.81 points, at 2,160.65.

President Joe Biden and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that a final bipartisan deal to raise the US debt ceiling would go to Congress.

The compromise after weeks of intense talks offers a path back from the precipice, even with the clock still ticking down to the June 5 “X-date” when the Treasury estimates there might not be enough cash to pay bills and debts.

“Following progress in the issue of the US government debt ceiling, risk-on sentiment strengthened further, prompting purchases in a wide range of sectors,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The dollar stood at 140.33 yen in late Tokyo trade, from around 140.90 yen in the morning, after changing hands at 140.59 yen in New York on Friday.

