May 29, 2023
Iran’s Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 02:54pm
DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with Oman’s Sultan that Tehran welcomes better diplomatic relations with Egypt, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

Relations between Egypt and Iran have often been fraught in recent decades although the two countries have maintained diplomatic contacts.

Khamenei says Iran not ‘upset’ with Europeans

Khamenei’s comments came as Middle Eastern countries including Egypt are taking steps to ease regional tensions. In March, regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran ended years of hostility and agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-mediated deal.

