AVN 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
BOP 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 49.83 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (4.91%)
EPCL 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.96%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KAPCO 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
NETSOL 72.90 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (3.89%)
OGDC 75.60 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 57.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.69%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.72%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.08%)
UNITY 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.31%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 51.8 (1.26%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 228.9 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,551 Increased By 586.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 14,739 Increased By 206.6 (1.42%)
May 29, 2023
Palm drops more than 1% on weaker rival oils

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 12:41pm
JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday after three straight sessions of gains, due to weakness in rival oils and a quieter market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.15% to 3,518 ringgit ($793.24) a tonne on the midday break.

The contract rose 2.24% last week as the El Nino weather phenomenon raised output concerns.

“The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives opened gap lower mirroring weakness in rival oilseeds. Market quiet with low trading volume as US closed for Memorial Day Holiday,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters, adding that some technical buying emerged at late hour but failed to sustain.

Crude palm oil production in Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer, could drop between 1 and 3 million tonnes next year as a result of the El Nino weather pattern, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Friday.

Palm oil may retrace to 3,498 ringgit

Malaysia’s exports during May 1-25 fell 0.7% from the same period in April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports rose 0.7%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.17%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.94%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retrace to 3,498 ringgit per tonne, as it failed to break resistance at 3,563 ringgit.

