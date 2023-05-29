AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials power Indian shares; Nifty 50 in overbought zone

Reuters Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 03:56pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Monday, led by an uptick in financials while improved global cues due to a weekend debt ceiling deal in the U.S. added heft.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index closed 0.54% higher at 18,598.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.55% to 62,846.38. Both benchmarks closed at five-month highs for the second session in a row.

Technical indicators showed the Nifty 50 moved to the overbought zone on Monday, implying a potential slide in the near term. The benchmark is nearly 300 points away from its record-high levels.

“Nifty looks set for a new high after the consolidation breakout,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president - research at Religare Broking. Analysts had expected Nifty to trade in the 18,050-18,450 range, ahead of the recent rally.

“Focus should remain on identifying the leaders across sectors instead of adding laggards in the hope of recovery.”

Eleven of the 13 sectoral indexes logged gains, with the high-weightage financials rising 0.84%.

Indian shares open higher on improved global cues

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd surged over 8% after ICICI Bank’s board approved raising its stake in the company by 4%.

Auto index rose 0.63% powered by a nearly 4% gain in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The stock, second heaviest in the auto index, was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 after reporting a rise in March-quarter profit.

Among individual stocks, drugmaker Lupin Ltd gained over 3% to hit a 15-month high after its Canada subsidiary received approval to market a generic version of its pulmonary disease drug.

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd fell nearly 3% after reporting a loss in the fourth quarter.

Sentiment improved after U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement over the weekend to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until 2025, ahead of the June 1 deadline.

The deal will have to pass through the U.S. Congress.

Indian shares indian economy Indian stocks Indian GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Financials power Indian shares; Nifty 50 in overbought zone

Investor optimism lifts KSE-100 by nearly 1%

Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Read more stories