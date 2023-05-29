AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Commercial utilisation of SSGC LPG: Govt urged to allow access to parties interested in building storages

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
Follow us

Islamabad: The LPG Industries Association of Pakistan has asked the federal government to allow third-party access for commercial utilisation of SSGC LPG (Pvt) Limited at Port Qasim to those parties interested in building LPG storages in Pakistan.

In a letter, the association argued that Pakistan lacked LPG storage. The purpose of allowing third party was to increase Pakistan’s LPG reserve stock from two days to 30 days.

The association acknowledges the government had helped LPG industry in maintaining supply chain of LPG throughout Pakistan, due to which the LPG is available at economic rates to all consumers of Pakistan.

The largest LPG storage unit is going to be installed at Port Qasim by Interplast (Pvt) Ltd and which will enhance Pakistan LPG reserve stock from two days to 30 days.

This enhanced LPG storage capacity is not only going to help maintain uninterrupted supply chain of LPG at economic rates throughout the country but will also help to bridge the demand and supply gap during ups and downs of LPG markets and during the shortage of natural gas/ petrol/ diesel. Keeping in view the public interest at large and the betterment of LPG industry of Pakistan, the association urges the government to allow third-party access for commercial utilisation of SSGC LPG (Pvt) Ltd pipelines to the Interplast (Pvt) Ltd so that LPG reserve stock may be increased from two days to 30 days; hence, benefiting the LPG industry of Pakistan and the overall economy of the Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SSGC LPG SSGC LPG Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Commercial utilisation of SSGC LPG: Govt urged to allow access to parties interested in building storages

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

IK ‘reveals’ Rana’s ‘plot’

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

Republicans, Biden reach debt ceiling deal

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Read more stories