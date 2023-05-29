Commercial utilisation of SSGC LPG: Govt urged to allow access to parties interested in building storages

Islamabad: The LPG Industries Association of Pakistan has asked the federal government to allow third-party access for commercial utilisation of SSGC LPG (Pvt) Limited at Port Qasim to those parties interested in building LPG storages in Pakistan.

In a letter, the association argued that Pakistan lacked LPG storage. The purpose of allowing third party was to increase Pakistan’s LPG reserve stock from two days to 30 days.

The association acknowledges the government had helped LPG industry in maintaining supply chain of LPG throughout Pakistan, due to which the LPG is available at economic rates to all consumers of Pakistan.

The largest LPG storage unit is going to be installed at Port Qasim by Interplast (Pvt) Ltd and which will enhance Pakistan LPG reserve stock from two days to 30 days.

This enhanced LPG storage capacity is not only going to help maintain uninterrupted supply chain of LPG at economic rates throughout the country but will also help to bridge the demand and supply gap during ups and downs of LPG markets and during the shortage of natural gas/ petrol/ diesel. Keeping in view the public interest at large and the betterment of LPG industry of Pakistan, the association urges the government to allow third-party access for commercial utilisation of SSGC LPG (Pvt) Ltd pipelines to the Interplast (Pvt) Ltd so that LPG reserve stock may be increased from two days to 30 days; hence, benefiting the LPG industry of Pakistan and the overall economy of the Pakistan.

