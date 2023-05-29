AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Senate chief, Balochistan CM discuss BAP affairs

APP Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
QUETTA: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on the Central President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Sunday.

According to the details, both the leaders discussed the political situation in the country and the affairs of BAP in the prolonged meeting. Organizational matters of the party were also discussed on the occasion.

Both leaders denied the rumours of merging BAP with any other party saying that, “The BAP will participate in the upcoming elections as an independent party.”

They agreed that the party will consider seat adjustments with other parties after taking into consideration regional political scenarios. Party cadres at the grassroots union council level will be formulated and strengthened. It was decided that party workers who are the real assets and driving force behind the party will be supported and given the utmost value and respect.

In the meeting, it was decided that party workers will be taken into confidence before taking any major decisions vis national, regional politics and alliances. They resolved to make BAP a dynamic force not just at the provincial level but also in the national mainstream political scene.

The chief minister said that BAP is the biggest political party in the province and it had huge public support.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Balochistan BAP Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

