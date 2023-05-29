Moot on Islamic capital market : SECP chief discusses arrangements with Dar

Islamabad: Chairman SECP Akif Saeed and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Sunday discussed the arrangements of the First International Conference on Islamic Capital Market to be held in Islamabad from Monday (today).

Chairman SECP Akif Saeed called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division here on Sunday.

The Chairman SECP also informed the Finance Minister that the delegations have already arrived to participate in the conference. This Conference will help Pakistan in implementing the Federal Shariat Court’s judgement to make our financial system Riba free.

Apart from the arrangements of the conference, other matters related to the SOEs were also discussed in the meeting.

A reception dinner was hosted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to welcome speakers and eminent guests of the First International Conference on Islamic Capital Markets (ICM) in Pakistan.

The reception dinner, featuring an array of local culinary delights, showcased the rich diversity of Pakistani culture. It provided a unique opportunity for the guests to network and have informal discussions centred on the conference theme.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and H. E. Sh. Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman, Board of Trustees, AAOIFI, were the chief guests at the occasion.

Chairman SECP, Akif Saeed, thanked all attendees for their participation and contribution to the conference. A glimpse of the event can be seen on SECP’s social media pages.

The inaugural conference on ICM, jointly organized by the SECP and AAOIFI, features prominent speakers from Bahrain, Turkey, Malaysia, the UAE, and the UK, in addition to local industry experts, scholars, and practitioners, to discuss and explore the latest developments in the realm of Islamic capital market.

