May 28, 2023
World

Turkiye must ‘get rid of authoritarian regime’: Kilicdaroglu

AFP Published 28 May, 2023 03:36pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
ANKARA: Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu urged voters to “get rid of this authoritarian regime” in Sunday’s historic presidential runoff election.

“I order to get rid of this authoritarian regime… I invite all my citizens to cast their ballot,” the secular opposition leader said after casting his ballot in Ankara.

Erdogan’s ‘patient’ rival Kilicdaroglu rides high before vote

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on voters “to turn out without complacency” after voting with his wife Emine in Istanbul.

Ankara Kemal Kilicdaroglu Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turkiye vote

