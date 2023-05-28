Another ex-lawmaker from Peshawar quits PTI

PESHAWAR: Another former lawmaker belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Peshawar also announced on Saturday to quit the basic membership of his party.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club a former MNA Shaukat Ali said that he remained loyal with the party in every situation. However, he added he was much hurt to see incidents against the state institution on 9th and 10th May.

He said “I believe in democracy but the violent incidents across the country on May 9 and 10 had nothing to do with democracy. In the prevailing situation it is impossible for me to remain as part of the PTI any longer and thus resign from its basic membership,” he announced.

Shaukat Ali said he was a PTI candidate from Peshawar for next general election but he would return the ticket and also resign from the advisory committee of the party. “I do not want my people and armed forces to fight with each other, rather support Pak Army in case it needs public support in future,” he said.

