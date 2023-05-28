Search warrants: ATC seeks reply from DC Lahore, others by 30th

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Saturday sought replies from the deputy commissioner of Lahore and others by May 30 in a petition of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan challenging warrants to search his Zaman Park residence.

The court issued the warrants for research of residence of Imran on May 18. The former Prime Minister contended that the police received the search warrant with malafide intentions. Imran said he had no role in the case for which the search warrants were issued.

The PTI Chief said that he had allowed the parties to conduct a search in the presence of the media. He, therefore, prayed to the court to declare the search warrants in question as illegal and null and void.

The former Prime Minister has made Lahore commissioner, deputy commissioner, and other respondents in the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023